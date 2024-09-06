GOAT and other Thalapathy Vijay smash hits with the highest day 1 box office collection
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 06, 2024
Thalapathy Vijay's film Greatest of All Time released in theatres on September 5.
Though the film opened to mix reviews, the box office numbers are expected to be exceptional.
As per Sacnilk.com, the early estimates suggest that GOAT has made around Rs 43 cr India Net Collection. The worldwide is expected to be beyond Rs 100 cr.
Earlier, his film Leo made India Net Collection of Rs 64.8 cr.
Thalapathy Vijay's movie Beast too was a massive hit as it made around Rs 49.3 cr in India on day 1.
Master killed it at the box office on its opening day as its India Net Collection was Rs 34.80 cr.
Bigil movie that had him as a football coach earned Rs 34.10 cr on day 1 as per Sacnilk.com.
Mersal that was a big Diwali released made around Rs 31.3 cr in India on its opening day.
His movie Varisu that also released in 2023 did an opening day India Net Collection of Rs 26.7 cr.
Theri had an opening day collection of Rs 18.1 cr in India.
