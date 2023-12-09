Godzilla Minus One and more Top 9 Japanese action films to watch in India on Netflix and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023

Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese sci-fi action film released on 3rd November 2023.

Blade of the Immortal is streaming on Netflix.

Knights of the Zodiac is action adventure Japanese film and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Princess Mononoke on Netflix is fantasy epic from Studio Ghibli with action and environmental themes.

Hansan: Rising Dragon is a Japanese action war film on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Ip Man on Amazon Prime Video is a biographical martial arts film showcasing the life of Bruce Lee's mentor.

Battle Royale on Netflix is a dystopian thriller where students are forced to fight to the death.

Oldboy on Amazon Prime Video is a revenge tale involving a man imprisoned for years seeking retribution.

Rurouni Kenshin on Netflix follows a wandering swordsman seeking redemption.

