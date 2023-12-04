Godzilla Minus One and other top Godzilla movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

Godzilla is one legendary movie franchise, the first part of the franchise released in 1954 and has since been loved by everyone.

The science fiction movie series has since seen different parts of it being released over the years.

Godzilla Minus One recently released and has been receiving good reviews all around.

It is a Japanese movie which shows a war stricken Japan which faces an even bigger danger in the form of a giant monster.

Not only that, there’s more good news for Godzilla fans with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s trailer release which would be the next movie in the series releasing in 2024.

The Godzilla vs Kong released in 2021 was one of the best from the series already and fans would certainly be overjoyed by this news. Stream on Netflix.

Shin Godzilla released in 2016 is another must watch that is set up in Tokyo, Japan. Watch on Prime Video.

While there have been many Godzilla movies with amazing visuals but nothing will beat, the 1954 Godzilla, a sci-fi masterpiece in black in white.

Godzilla Planet of the Monsters is an animated version of Godzilla and is quite amazing in itself, check it out on Netflix.

