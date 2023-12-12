Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations: Top 6 snubs and surprises at the prestigious honours
Rupal Purohit
Snubbed: The Color Purple in Best Picture category at the Globes despite acting nominations for Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo.
Surprise: Emma Stone surprises with dual acting nominations for her exceptional roles in Poor Things and The Curse.
Viola Davis snubbed for her role in "Air" despite nominations for the film and her co-star, Matt Damon, continuing a disappointing trend.
Surprise: Globes introduce two new categories: Best TV stand-up performance and Cinematic/box-office achievement, sparking controversy over credibility. Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour nominated in these categories.
Snub: No Black directors recognized despite American Fiction earning Best Motion Picture nomination at the Globes, omitting debut director Cord Jefferson's acclaimed work.
Surprise: Women directors Greta Gerwig, Celine Song, and Justine Triet receive notable nominations at the Globes, signaling progress.
America Ferrera snubbed for her impactful role in Barbie despite her viral, resonant speech on societal pressures for women.
Joaquin Phoenix surprises with a nomination for Beau Is Afraid over his anticipated role in Napoleon.
Harrison Ford snubbed despite commendable performances in 1923 and Shrinking, while his co-stars earned nominations at the Globes.
Saltburn actors Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike surprise with Globe nominations despite the film's mixed critical reception.
Globes snub Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show despite the series' nomination for Best TV Drama.
Globes snub traditional musicals like Wonka and The Little Mermaid, despite Timothée Chalamet's nod, raising concerns about their appreciation for musicals.
