Golden Globes 2023 Best dressed: RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Jenna Ortega and more HIT the red carpet in their dazzling avatars

The 80th edition of Golden Globes 2023 was held at Beverly Hills on January 10 and stars arrived on the red carpet in style. But, few of them set the red carpet on fire with their LOOKS!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023
RRR director SS Rajamouli opted for an Indian attires at the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony. He wore a kurta and dhoti in a reddish brown and black combo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR actor Ram Charan wore a black bandh gala and paired his look with a tinted shade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR star Jr NTR looked dapper as he wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Margot Robbie wore a light pink off-shoulder dress and looked ravishing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The George and Tammy Jessica Chastain won hearts with skin shade gown with intricate jewel and web like pattern on it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaley Cuoco looked fabulous as she arrived wearing a lavender full length strap gown at the red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Josh Richards pulled off a torso-baring cropped tee with a pinstripe suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro left everyone impressed with her red voluminous dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Michelle Yeoh dazzled at the red carpet in navy sequin dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Wednesday nominee Jenna Ortega pulled off a beige design pleated long dress and looked breath-taking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!