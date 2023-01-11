Golden Globes 2023 Best dressed: RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Jenna Ortega and more HIT the red carpet in their dazzling avatars

The 80th edition of Golden Globes 2023 was held at Beverly Hills on January 10 and stars arrived on the red carpet in style. But, few of them set the red carpet on fire with their LOOKS!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli

RRR director SS Rajamouli opted for an Indian attires at the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony. He wore a kurta and dhoti in a reddish brown and black combo.

Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan wore a black bandh gala and paired his look with a tinted shade.

Jr NTR

RRR star Jr NTR looked dapper as he wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wore a light pink off-shoulder dress and looked ravishing.

Jessica Chastain

The George and Tammy Jessica Chastain won hearts with skin shade gown with intricate jewel and web like pattern on it.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco looked fabulous as she arrived wearing a lavender full length strap gown at the red carpet.

Josh Richards

Josh Richards pulled off a torso-baring cropped tee with a pinstripe suit.

Monica Barbaro

Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro left everyone impressed with her red voluminous dress.

Michelle Yeoh

The Everything Everywhere All at Once nominee Michelle Yeoh dazzled at the red carpet in navy sequin dress.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday nominee Jenna Ortega pulled off a beige design pleated long dress and looked breath-taking.

