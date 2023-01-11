Golden Globes 2023 Worst dressed: Selena Gomez, Gigi Paris and others FAIL to impress with their style

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 10. A look at the worst-dressed celebs who arrived at the red carpet.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez topped the list of worst-dressed as she wore a voluminous strapless purple gown with bewilderingly large puffy sleeves. The diva carried herself with utmost dignity, but her outfit did not do justice with her look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson donned a dark pink and black tulle off-shouler dress which did not look great on her and was more tacky.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne wore a Valentino tuxedo with a large flower design on his lapel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Liza Koshy

Comedian Liza Koshy pulled off a risque sheer lace black gown and left little for the imagination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tefi Pessoa

Influencer Tefi Pessoa went a little overboard and dared to bare a little too much. She pulled off a risque black gown with a thin strap over her ni*ples.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viola Davis

Viola Davis wore a dark blue body hugging gown and paired it with a shimmery silver pursue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amelia Dimoldenberg

TV host Amelia Dimoldenberg missed the fashion mark completely. She wore a shimmery golden thigh-high slit dress and bared more than she wanted to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Britt Lower

Severance actress Britt Lower wore a strapless black and pink Bach Mai gown with a voluminous skirt and paired it with black gloves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gigi Paris

Model Gigi Paris also made a place on the worst-dressed list. The gorgeous model wore a nearly-naked dress which was a see-through skirt that did not impress us.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Ann Walter

Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter attempted to bring back the old style at the red carpet, but her fashion seems to have failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Bollywood celebs and their wax statues

 

 Find Out More