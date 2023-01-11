Golden Globes 2023 Worst dressed: Selena Gomez, Gigi Paris and others FAIL to impress with their style

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards took place at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 10. A look at the worst-dressed celebs who arrived at the red carpet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023
Selena Gomez topped the list of worst-dressed as she wore a voluminous strapless purple gown with bewilderingly large puffy sleeves. The diva carried herself with utmost dignity, but her outfit did not do justice with her look.
Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson donned a dark pink and black tulle off-shouler dress which did not look great on her and was more tacky.
Eddie Redmayne wore a Valentino tuxedo with a large flower design on his lapel.
Comedian Liza Koshy pulled off a risque sheer lace black gown and left little for the imagination.
Influencer Tefi Pessoa went a little overboard and dared to bare a little too much. She pulled off a risque black gown with a thin strap over her ni*ples.
Viola Davis wore a dark blue body hugging gown and paired it with a shimmery silver pursue.
TV host Amelia Dimoldenberg missed the fashion mark completely. She wore a shimmery golden thigh-high slit dress and bared more than she wanted to.
Severance actress Britt Lower wore a strapless black and pink Bach Mai gown with a voluminous skirt and paired it with black gloves.
Model Gigi Paris also made a place on the worst-dressed list. The gorgeous model wore a nearly-naked dress which was a see-through skirt that did not impress us.
Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter attempted to bring back the old style at the red carpet, but her fashion seems to have failed.
