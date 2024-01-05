Golden Globes 2024: Where, when, how to watch, nominations and other details
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
The 81st Golden Globes Awards 2024 is all set to take place on January 7. Which means in India, it will telecast in wee hours of January 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In India, it will telecast at 6.30 am. It can be watched on Paramount+.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
American stand-up comedian Jo Koy is going to host the event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suits stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams and more are the presenters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about nominations, Barbie is leading. The movie starring Margot Robbie is expected to win in Best Musical film or comedy category.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan has received eight nominations. Cillian is also up to win the Best Performance award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and many others are nominated in Best Performance by Actress category.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Colman Domingo for Rustin and others are competition with Cillian Murphy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Best Performance by an actor in musical or comedy, stars like Jeffrey Wright, Joaquin Phoenix, Nicolas Cage and others are nominated.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Best Actor in Supporting Role, Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling for Barbie and many more have received nomination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Best Television Series, Drama category shows like Succession, The Last of Us, The Diplomat and others are in the running.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, shows like The Bear, Ted Lasso and more have received nomination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail: Most moving dialogues from Vikrant Massey film that'll leave you inspired
Find Out More