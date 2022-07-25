Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most charming star kids in the country. She is known for her cheery energy and voluptuous figure. Today let's have a dekko at Janhvi's love for corsets...Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is not the one to play safe when it comes to experimenting with fashion. However, she does have a certain penchant for corset-style outfits. Here's one in white...Source: Bollywood
Here's Janhvi Kapoor aiming for the whole denim look in a blue and white striped corset top. She has been busy promoting her upcoming film...Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor loves corsets so much that when wearing Indian wear too, she opted for a corset-styled choli. She looks pretty hot, doesn't she?Source: Bollywood
Looking for an outfit that's perfect for a party? Here's Janhvi Kapoor in a blue corset with a bow and multi-coloured glittery skirt.Source: Bollywood
This one's one of the coolest corset-styled outfits that Janhvi Kapoor wore. She looks pretty, no? We love her mellow glam look.Source: Bollywood
A floral corset for a candid photoshoot while you are Sundaying? Janhvi Kapoor makes it look so easy.Source: Bollywood
Told y'all, Janhvi Kapoor loves playing and experimenting with colours. While she loves her pinks and blings, she also loves neons.Source: Bollywood
Here's Janhvi Kapoor bringing the Gen-Z pop back into the trend. Oh, we love those boots. She looks like a ranch girl gone glam.Source: Bollywood
Here's when Janhvi wore a corset for an awards night. the feathered cape crusade looks gorgeous on the gorgeous beauty. Janhvi sure knows how to make heads turn.Source: Bollywood
Last but not the least, here's Janhvi Kapoor in royal blue flaunting her eternal love for corsets yet again while promoting Good Luck Jerry.Source: Bollywood
