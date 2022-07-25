Janhvi Kapoor's love for corsets

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most charming star kids in the country. She is known for her cheery energy and voluptuous figure. Today let's have a dekko at Janhvi's love for corsets...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Lady in white

Janhvi Kapoor is not the one to play safe when it comes to experimenting with fashion. However, she does have a certain penchant for corset-style outfits. Here's one in white...

Source: Bollywood

Denim look

Here's Janhvi Kapoor aiming for the whole denim look in a blue and white striped corset top. She has been busy promoting her upcoming film...

Source: Bollywood

Traditional corset

Janhvi Kapoor loves corsets so much that when wearing Indian wear too, she opted for a corset-styled choli. She looks pretty hot, doesn't she?

Source: Bollywood

Party in a corset

Looking for an outfit that's perfect for a party? Here's Janhvi Kapoor in a blue corset with a bow and multi-coloured glittery skirt.

Source: Bollywood

Pink corset dress

This one's one of the coolest corset-styled outfits that Janhvi Kapoor wore. She looks pretty, no? We love her mellow glam look.

Source: Bollywood

Photoshoot in a corset

A floral corset for a candid photoshoot while you are Sundaying? Janhvi Kapoor makes it look so easy.

Source: Bollywood

A neon corset

Told y'all, Janhvi Kapoor loves playing and experimenting with colours. While she loves her pinks and blings, she also loves neons.

Source: Bollywood

Printed corset dress

Here's Janhvi Kapoor bringing the Gen-Z pop back into the trend. Oh, we love those boots. She looks like a ranch girl gone glam.

Source: Bollywood

Corset for the Nth time

Here's when Janhvi wore a corset for an awards night. the feathered cape crusade looks gorgeous on the gorgeous beauty. Janhvi sure knows how to make heads turn.

Source: Bollywood

Good Luck Jerry promotion diaries

Last but not the least, here's Janhvi Kapoor in royal blue flaunting her eternal love for corsets yet again while promoting Good Luck Jerry.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's most handsome pictures and unknown facts every ARMY must know

 Find Out More