Janhvi Kapoor's steal-worthy looks

Let's have a dekko at Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor's steal-worthy looks for every occasion. Love Janhvi's styling? Here are some of her best looks... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Janhvi and her gym looks

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak. She has been spotted at the pilates class all the time whenever she is in the city and not busy shooting. Janhvi wears a mix and match of colours and long length and shorts for her gym sessions. 

Janhvi's desi avatar 

Janhvi Kapoor is fond of Kurtis and also Indian dresses, especially cotton ones. She has been spotted in kurtis, Punjabi suits and more traditional outfits on numerous occasions. 

Janhvi's wedding look

When attending a wedding, one has to look hot. Also, being a desi, one has to mind the desi look. Here's Janhvi for some inspo on how to vibe desi plus Disney. 

Janhvi Kapoor in saree 

Be a kid from whichever millennia, a saree is a must. Janhvi Kapoor wore an assorted collection of sarees but this one's the best. 

Janhvi packs some neon punch 

One thing to be learned from Janhvi is to experiment with colours. Here's some neon for the pop. 

Janhvi's princess moments

Janhvi Kapoor is always on top of her fashion game. Be it strapless or metallic, strings or tulle, she has experimented with a lot of styles. 

Janhvi's airport look

Janhvi usually opts for comfy wear for her airport look. From Punjabi suits to western wear and anything that she's comfortable in, Janhvi opts for that. 

Janhvi's casual wear

There are two kinds of casuals. A casual date for which one can opt for bodycon or a casual get-together with friends wherein one can opt for a crop top and denim. 

