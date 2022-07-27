Let's have a dekko at Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor's steal-worthy looks for every occasion. Love Janhvi's styling? Here are some of her best looks...Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak. She has been spotted at the pilates class all the time whenever she is in the city and not busy shooting. Janhvi wears a mix and match of colours and long length and shorts for her gym sessions.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is fond of Kurtis and also Indian dresses, especially cotton ones. She has been spotted in kurtis, Punjabi suits and more traditional outfits on numerous occasions.Source: Bollywood
When attending a wedding, one has to look hot. Also, being a desi, one has to mind the desi look. Here's Janhvi for some inspo on how to vibe desi plus Disney.Source: Bollywood
Be a kid from whichever millennia, a saree is a must. Janhvi Kapoor wore an assorted collection of sarees but this one's the best.Source: Bollywood
One thing to be learned from Janhvi is to experiment with colours. Here's some neon for the pop.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is always on top of her fashion game. Be it strapless or metallic, strings or tulle, she has experimented with a lot of styles.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi usually opts for comfy wear for her airport look. From Punjabi suits to western wear and anything that she's comfortable in, Janhvi opts for that.Source: Bollywood
There are two kinds of casuals. A casual date for which one can opt for bodycon or a casual get-together with friends wherein one can opt for a crop top and denim.Source: Bollywood
