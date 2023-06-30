Govinda, Fawad Khan and more stars whose roles were chopped from films without notice
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Govinda's role was chopped off from Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos.
Fawad Khan's scenes were reportedly reduced in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Alelgedly Mahira Khan's scenes in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees were cut short.
Kangana Ranaut once shared that her top-notch scenes in Rangoon were cut.
Rajat Bedi recently revealed that his scenes in Koi Mil Gaya were cut.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi's scenes in Lakshya were cut.
Anupam Kher's role in s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was cut.
Gurfateh Pirzada revealed that his scenes from Brahmastra were cut.
Abdu Rozik revealed that his scenes from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were removed.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also once revealed that his scenes from films have been reduced.
