Too hot to handle

Vicky Kaushal has 14.5 million following him on social media because of his sexy looks and acting chops.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shirtless

This picture has made all fans of Vicky crazy because he is looking extremely dashing in this frame.

Women favourite

The actor has a lot of girl fans this is because of the hot snaps he posts where they express love for him.

All things love

The Masaan actor is loved for his phenomenal acting skills and his fans die to see him on-screen.

Sizzling

We cannot stop swooning over this snap of Vicky where he is looking mindblowing.

T-shirt goals

Vicky is surely looking handsome in this white t-shirt and we surely cannot deny the same.

Killer looks

The actor looks like a hot hunk in this green jaclet in which he is showing off his sexy body.

Workfront

Vicky is out with his next offering Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani.

Face expression though

The actor never fails to impress us with his cute facial expressions which are mindblowing.

Cutiepie

The actor is looking cutely 'khatarnak' in this frame and how?

Thanks For Reading!

