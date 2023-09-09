GQ Best Dressed 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana, MC Stan, Mouni Roy stand out amongst drab fashion choices

GQ Best Dressed 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana, MC Stan, Mouni Roy, Sanya Malhotra were some of the celebs who stood out amongst the crowd. Bigg Boss 16 performed on Nusta Paisa for the audienceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
The white wrapped blazer looked good on him
The rapper did full justice to the theme of the event
The young actor's outfit had style as well as finesse
The actress came in a blingy mini dress
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee were there as well
Trust Jim Sarbh to be always classy
Ghoomer actress flaunted her dramatic gown
This black velvet sheath dress is one of her worst red carpet looks
What do you think about her wine red dress?
The actress showed off her love for Goth once again
The lady looked pretty in that dress with a feathered skirt
The actress' husband looked handsome in blue suit
The lady dazzled in a shimmering dove grey gown
He kept it casual in silken shorts and matching shirt
Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra's dress stood out
The actress wore a black blazer over a skirt in formal red carpet look
