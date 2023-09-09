GQ Best Dressed 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana, MC Stan, Mouni Roy stand out amongst drab fashion choices

GQ Best Dressed 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana, MC Stan, Mouni Roy, Sanya Malhotra were some of the celebs who stood out amongst the crowd. Bigg Boss 16 performed on Nusta Paisa for the audience

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana

The white wrapped blazer looked good on him

MC Stan

The rapper did full justice to the theme of the event

Shantanu Maheshwari

The young actor's outfit had style as well as finesse

Shriya Saran

The actress came in a blingy mini dress

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee were there as well

Jim Sarbh

Trust Jim Sarbh to be always classy

Saiyami Kher

Ghoomer actress flaunted her dramatic gown

Rakul Preet Singh

This black velvet sheath dress is one of her worst red carpet looks

Nushrratt Bharuccha

What do you think about her wine red dress?

Shruti Haasan and Shantanu Hazarika

The actress showed off her love for Goth once again

Isabelle Kaif

The lady looked pretty in that dress with a feathered skirt

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The actress' husband looked handsome in blue suit

Mouni Roy

The lady dazzled in a shimmering dove grey gown

Orhan Awatramani

He kept it casual in silken shorts and matching shirt

Sanya Malhotra

Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra's dress stood out

Saiee Manjrekar

The actress wore a black blazer over a skirt in formal red carpet look

