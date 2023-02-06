Grammy Awards 2023: All the celebs who sizzled on the red carpet

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is taking place in Los Angeles. We have made a compilation of the most memorable outfits worn by the stars.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Lizzo

She was seen posing on the red carpet in a head-to-toe flower, Dolce & Gabbana cape.

Beyonce

She wore a silver and gold coloured Gucci Dress to the 2023 Grammys.

Taylor Swift

The singer was seen sparkling in a blue-coloured sequinned gown that showed off her toned figure.

Harry Styles

The Englishman had tattoos on display as he was seen wearing dungarees that had geometric work.

Cardi B

The rapper was seen wearing a blue-coloured cut-out dress that had a hood.

Doja Cat

The singer had worn a one-shoulder gown that showcased her curves with the same colour gloves.

Jennifer Lopez

The hit singer wore a glamorous Gucci gown that had ruffle sleeves with a thigh-high slit.

Adele

The Hello singer wore a customised Louis Vitton red velvet dress with bronze makeup.

Megan Fox

She wore a mermaid dress with a mesh corset and looked like Juliet.

Sam Smith

He was seen wearing a floor-length red coloured gown with a hat.

