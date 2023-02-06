Grammy Awards 2023 complete winners list: Taylor Swift to Harry Styles and more

The 65th Grammy Awards has been trending on the social media and here is a complete winners list which will leave you stunned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
The 65th Grammy Awards was held on February 5 in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony and Hollywood musicians attended the award function.
Singer Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy On Me.
Samara Joy wins Grammy award for best new artist.
Singer Harry Styles won Album of the Year for Harry's house.
Bengaluru based composer Ricky Kej won three Grammy awards after he was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.
Bonnie Raitt won Song of Year for Just Like That.
Beyonce wins Best Dance and Electronic Music Album winner for RENAISSANCE.
Singer Taylor Swift won best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film.
Singer Lizzo won Record of the Year award for About Damn Time.
Kendrick Lamar won Grammy for best rap album for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.
