Grammy Awards 2023: Trophy cost, Indians who won and more deets you need to know

The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 was held on February 5. Here's all you need to know about the prestigious award trophy and more.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Grammy Awards 2023: All you need to know

The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 is finally here and it is one of the biggest and most prestigious awards in the music industry. The Grammy Awards were held on February 5 and all Hollywood singers attended the awards night.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: When did the awards start?

Grammy Awards started on May 4, 1959, in America and the names of the winners were announced in the first Music Awards show which was held in 1959. The Grammy awards were given annually by the National Academy of recording arts and Sciences of the United States.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: The trophy cost?

The Grammy trophy reportedly cost around $30,000 according to Harper's Bazaar magazine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: About the Gramophone award

The Grammy Awards trophy is special in many ways. The trophy is reportedly hand-crafted by John Billing and has been specially designed in Gramophone shape. The trophy is made up of a metal named gramium.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: Awards received by Indians

Grammy Award was first received by the late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and he made India proud at the global level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej won three awards

Indian music artist Ricky Kej won 3 Grammy awards for Best immersive audio album.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: Winners list

Lizzo won record of the year for About Damn Time, Harry Styles won album of the year for Harry's House and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej won in 2015

Ricky Kej won the prestigious Grammy Award for the first time for Winds of Samsara in 2015 and 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: All about Ricky Kej

Ricky Kej, who is 41 years old is an Indian music composer who was born in North Carolina USA. He took music lessons and won hearts with his record labels revolution studios, audio verse music and virgin records.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2023: Best fashion celebs

From Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Harry Styles; a look at Hollywood celebs and their best and worst looks on the red carpets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej wins third Grammy: Top 10 things about the Bengaluru based composer

 

 Find Out More