Grammy Awards 2023: Trophy cost, Indians who won and more deets you need to know

The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 was held on February 5. Here's all you need to know about the prestigious award trophy and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 is finally here and it is one of the biggest and most prestigious awards in the music industry. The Grammy Awards were held on February 5 and all Hollywood singers attended the awards night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grammy Awards started on May 4, 1959, in America and the names of the winners were announced in the first Music Awards show which was held in 1959. The Grammy awards were given annually by the National Academy of recording arts and Sciences of the United States.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Grammy trophy reportedly cost around $30,000 according to Harper's Bazaar magazine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Grammy Awards trophy is special in many ways. The trophy is reportedly hand-crafted by John Billing and has been specially designed in Gramophone shape. The trophy is made up of a metal named gramium.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grammy Award was first received by the late sitar maestro Ravi Shankar and he made India proud at the global level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian music artist Ricky Kej won 3 Grammy awards for Best immersive audio album.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lizzo won record of the year for About Damn Time, Harry Styles won album of the year for Harry's House and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ricky Kej won the prestigious Grammy Award for the first time for Winds of Samsara in 2015 and 2021.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ricky Kej, who is 41 years old is an Indian music composer who was born in North Carolina USA. He took music lessons and won hearts with his record labels revolution studios, audio verse music and virgin records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
