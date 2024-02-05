Grammy Awards 2024: Doja Cat serves up fiery fashion at the red carpet
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Doja Cat has got all the attention on her today. The singing sensation is making heads turn at the Grammy Awards with her sheer appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja wore a sheer peach gown for her red carpet-look at the Grammys. She teamed it with elegant jewellery, a trucker hat and a pair of rectangular glasses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She dared to bare her nips in the fitted ensemble. Her ensemble was a corset-styled one by Dilara Findikoglu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja Cat put almost all of her tattoos on display on the red carpet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Paint the Town Red singer matched her lip tint to that of her heels. She is serving the boldest looks of the night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja Cat is nominated for three songs at the Grammy Awards 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja's Paint The Town Red earned a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. Miley got the Grammy for Flowers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is also nominated for Best Melodious Rap Performance for Attention. Lil Durk picked up the trophy for All My Life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her song Attention was also nominated for Best Rap Song. However, Scientists & Engineers won the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja Cat might have not picked up any trophy this year at the Grammys but boy, she is the talk of the town for her look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doja's fans are going crazy over her move on the red carpet at the Grammys.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts about Doja Cat's look at the Grammy Awards Red Carpet?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Complete Korean Skincare routine in just 10 steps
Find Out More