Grammy Awards 2024: Doja Cat serves up fiery fashion at the red carpet

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Doja Cat has got all the attention on her today. The singing sensation is making heads turn at the Grammy Awards with her sheer appearance. 

Doja wore a sheer peach gown for her red carpet-look at the Grammys. She teamed it with elegant jewellery, a trucker hat and a pair of rectangular glasses. 

She dared to bare her nips in the fitted ensemble. Her ensemble was a corset-styled one by Dilara Findikoglu. 

Doja Cat put almost all of her tattoos on display on the red carpet. 

The Paint the Town Red singer matched her lip tint to that of her heels. She is serving the boldest looks of the night. 

Doja Cat is nominated for three songs at the Grammy Awards 2024. 

Doja's Paint The Town Red earned a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. Miley got the Grammy for Flowers. 

She is also nominated for Best Melodious Rap Performance for Attention. Lil Durk picked up the trophy for All My Life. 

Her song Attention was also nominated for Best Rap Song. However, Scientists & Engineers won the same. 

Doja Cat might have not picked up any trophy this year at the Grammys but boy, she is the talk of the town for her look. 

Doja's fans are going crazy over her move on the red carpet at the Grammys. 

What are your thoughts about Doja Cat's look at the Grammy Awards Red Carpet? 

