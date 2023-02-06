Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej wins third Grammy: Top 10 things about the Bengaluru based composer

Who is Ricky Kej? Here's everything you need to know about the Bengaluru man who won the third Grammy. Read further to know more.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Proud moment for India

Ricky Kej has got home his third Grammy Award for his album Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland.

Youngest person to win a Grammy Award

Ricky from India has been the youngest person to take home the Grammy Award.

4th Indian

Ricky has been the fourth Indian to receive a Grammy Award.

Ricky's work

He is known for making music related to the threat to nature.

Birthplace

Ricky was born in 1981 in North Carolina and is half Marwari and Punjabi.

Dentistry studies

Ricky also has done dentistry at Oxford Dental College and in 2014 got married to Varsha, his girlfriend.

Family members from medical background

Ricky's dad was from the medical field while his grandfather and dad were doctors.

Album names for which Ricky got Grammy Awards

It was for Ricky's album Winds of Samsara in 2015 and Divine Tides for which Ricky got awards.

Ricky's released albums

Shanti Samsara and Earth love are Ricky's albums which talk about the world and the urgency to save it from getting destroyed.

Ricky's Bengaluru connection

He was in Bengaluru since he was 8 years old and went to Bishop Cotton School.

