Grazia Millenial Awards 2023: Disha Patani, Urfi Javed and more bold beauties on the pink carpet

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Disha Patani wore a thigh-high slit bottom draped and a bra top raising the temperatures all over.

Urfi Javed wore a plaster-covered gold top and completed her look with a satin blue dhoti-style skirt and pallu.

Rajkummar Rao wore a yellow and white jacket at Grazia Millenial Awards 2023 awards.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked glam in a red suit with a black shirt.

Aditya Roy Kapur walks the red carpet in a dapper all-black look.

Dia Mirza too walked the pink carpet.

Vijay Varma made a dapper appearance on the red carpet in an all-white ensemble.

Sunny Leone slayed in an all-black outfit.

Sanya Malhotra looked hot and chic on the pink carpet.

Aditi Rao Hydari also slayed at Grazia Millennials Award.

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023.

The event was a star-studded affair, with the guest list.

