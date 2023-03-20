Gudi Padwa 2023: Marathi mulgis from Bollywood and TV in fine traditional wear will make you go Wow

There are many stars who have been Maharashtrians and have established a base in the TV and Bollywood industry.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 20, 2023

Rasika Sunil

She is best known for playing Mazhya Navryachi Bayko and is known for her bold looks.

Tejaswini Pandit

The Marathi mulgi is known for her on and off screen roles.

Urmila Kanitkar

The actress did her debut in Marathi TV.

Mrunmayee Deshpande

She became famous because of her lead role in Kunku.

Shreya Bugde

She is best known for Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Smita Patil

She was born into a Marathi family and is known for her work in Bollywood.

Lalita Pawar

She was known as the First Lady of Indian Cinema by the Government of India.

Reema Lagoo

She is known for playing the role of a mom in many Bollywood movies.

Padmini Kolhapure

She did her acting with Surabhi and is known for her work in Bollywood.

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has been awarded the Padma Shri.

