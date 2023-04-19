Top 10 web series that are safe to watch with family

This summer spend some family time binge-watching these web series.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Panchayat - Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat is of the best web series to watch with your family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocket Boys - Sony Liv

The story of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Bhabha is inspiring and learning.

Mind The Malhotras - Amazon Prime Video

The show deals with mid-life marital issues.

Yeh Meri Family - Netflix

This show is set in 1998 and will take you on a ride to old days.

The Aam Aadmi Family - Zee 5

Meet the middle-class Sharma family.

Gullak - Sony Liv

The heartwarming tale of Gullak will remind you of childhood days.

Happy Family Condition Apply - Amazon Prime Video

This shows is about four generation of Dholakia family living under one roof.

Home Shanti - Disney+ Hotstar

It is fun to watch the family plan their dream house.

Watch the Folks - Voot

Story of modern family breaking stereotypes and fills generation gaps.

Pop Kaun - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a fun drama about a man on a look out of biological father.

