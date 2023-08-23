Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and other Top 10 underrated actors on OTT

Bollywood underrated actor who shined on OTT platform

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah has garnered massive love for Guns & Gulaabs, Dahaad, Duranga among other projects.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma received critical acclaim for his role in Dahaad and Kaalkoot.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee expanded his fan base with the success of popular web series The Family Man.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, who has featured in films, emerged as a star through OTT movies and series.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi gained massive appreciation for Sacred Games, Mrizapur and other OTT projects.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui proved his acting prowess with web series Sacred Games.

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah received critical acclaim for her web series Delhi Crime.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal is now popularly known as Guddu Bhaiya, courtesy web series Mirzapur.

Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti proved his mettle in web series like Asur and Kohrra.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon featured in several films but he gained popularity after Special Ops.

