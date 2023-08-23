Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and other Top 10 underrated actors on OTT

Bollywood underrated actor who shined on OTT platformSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Gulshan Devaiah has garnered massive love for Guns & Gulaabs, Dahaad, Duranga among other projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Varma received critical acclaim for his role in Dahaad and Kaalkoot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee expanded his fan base with the success of popular web series The Family Man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte, who has featured in films, emerged as a star through OTT movies and series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi gained massive appreciation for Sacred Games, Mrizapur and other OTT projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui proved his acting prowess with web series Sacred Games.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah received critical acclaim for her web series Delhi Crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Fazal is now popularly known as Guddu Bhaiya, courtesy web series Mirzapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barun Sobti proved his mettle in web series like Asur and Kohrra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon featured in several films but he gained popularity after Special Ops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
