Guns and Gulaabs and more confirmed sequels of popular web series that are highly awaited
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
OTT giant Netflix just dropped the teaser of Guns & Gulaabs season 2 confirming the sequels. Fans are excited and how!
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav will be back and so will be Chaar Chut Atmaram Gulshan Devaiah.
Apart from that, Amazon Prime Video recently teased fans with a picture from the sets of Panchayat confirming its season 3.
Netflix has renewed the thrilling Kaala Paani for second season. It may release in 2024.
Aashram season 4 is confirmed to release on MX Player. The teaser video of Bobby Deol's show is out already.
Bambai Meri Jaan is confirmed to have season 2. Actors like Kritika Kamra and more have already spoken about it.
It was Shahid Kapoor who confirmed that Farzi 2 is on the cards. The first instalment on Amazon Prime Video was an absolute hit.
The Family Man season 3 is confirmed. However, Manoj Bajpayee starrer will take sometime to be on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 3 is awaited for long. Fans are hoping that it will release in 2024.
Jaideep Ahlawat has confirmed Paatal Lok 2 and said that it will be more intense than part 1 which is on Amazon Prime Video.
Prajakta Kohli confirmed Mismatched season 3 but shooting of the same is yet to begin. The show is on Amazon Prime Video.
Among others, web series like Squid Game, All Of Us Are Dead and many more are confirmed to have sequels.
