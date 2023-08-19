Guns and Gulaabs and other Top 10 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT platforms

Check out the list of crime thrillers that are a must watch.

Dahaad

The show on Amazon Prime starring Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and others will leave you shocked.

Mirzapur

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and more, the Amazon Prime series is touted to be one of the best.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen's web series is on Disney+Hotstar.

Breathe

There are two seasons and both are quite thrilling. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Aashram

MX Player's Aashram that marked Bobby Deol's comeback got critical acclaim.

Asur 2

Asur 2 on JioCinema is thrilling AF.

Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games on Netflix is among the best.

The Night Manager

The series on Disney+Hotstar has impressed all.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's crime saga is a must watch.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Women running a drug cartel, what can be interesting than that?

Guns & Gulaabs

Now, it is time to watch Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix.

Guns & Gulaabs cast

It boasts of stellar cast like Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan,Gulshan Devaiah and more.

