Guns & Gulaabs and other top 10 dark comedy web series and movies that will leave your mind boggled

Here is a list of some of the best dark comedy series and movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Guns & Gulaabs - Netflix

This is a quirky series set in the 1990s where a lovesick mechanic gets involved in an opium deal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunflower - Zee 5

A group of residential society named Sunflower gets embroiled in a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple Murder - Sony Liv

A man’s life is changed when he is assigned to assassinate a young girl who is a politician's daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly - Netflix

Delhi Belly is a masterpiece in the genre of dark comedy. The film stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo - Netflix

Ludo has four stories intertwined that create a chaotic drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Husmukh - Netflix

The series follows a stand-up comedian who also happens to be a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monica, O My Darling - Netflix

A robotic expert plans a murder to make it big hi in his office but things turn the opposite when he fails.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Widow - Zee 5

Three women tired of their abusive husbands and plans to murder them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Afsos - Amazon Prime Video

A man wants to end his life but after several failed suicide attempts he prays for his death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings - Netflix

Darlings is a dark comedy about a young woman who takes on her abusive husband after suffering harassments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Manushi Chillar flaunts a radiant smile and looks unperturbed amid breakup rumours with Nikhil Kamath

 

 Find Out More