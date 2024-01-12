Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 1 early estimates and day 2 prediction
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Guntur Kaaram, one of the most anticipated Telugu movies was released today.
The movie stars Mahesh Babu which would be his first movie after 2 years.
The movie also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary and it is a direction of Trivikram Srinivas.
Marking his comeback in the industry, the fans have been looking forward to the release of this movie.
According to a Sacnilk report, the movie is expected to make an opening of a staggering 50 crores net.
Despite the competition, the movie is expected to reach the 100-crore mark on the second day of its release only.
It would be one of the biggest openings this year for the Telugu movies.
The movie is currently enjoying almost 75% Telugu occupancy.
Mahesh also got emotional at a pre-release event of the movie after the passing of his father.
He said his fans are now everything to him and they are his only family.
