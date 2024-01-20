Guntur Kaaram vs Hanu Man box office collection worldwide
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Guntur Kaarama and Hanu Man both released on the same day and marked their first week of release recently.
Both the movies have been performing well at the Box Office after the first week of release.
Guntur Kaaram which was expected to do good is enjoying its good run.
The real surprise is coming in the form of Hanu Man which wasn’t expected to perform this well.
The movie had a weak opening of approximately 4 crores.
As the reviews started rolling the collections of the movie have only increased.
The makers of the movie recently announced that the movie has crossed 150 crores in worldwide collections which is a feat in itself.
Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram which opened with a staggering around 40 crores is still going strong on the big screen.
The makers of the movie announced that the movie made 212 crores globally which is a staggering feat for a regional movie.
Both the movies have had heavy competition from each other but it seems like both have performed fairly well at the end of the first week.
