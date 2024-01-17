Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja outdoes Mahesh Babu
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Guntur Kaaram is Mahesh Babu starrer family drama by Trivikram Srinivas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 1, Guntur Kaaram collected Rs 41.3 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The collections on Saturday and Sunday dipped considerably. It minted Rs 13.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.05 crore on Sunday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It had a stronghold on Monday, Guntur Kaaram earned Rs 14.1 crore on its first Monday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Tuesday, the Mahesh Babu movie collected Rs 10.95 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total collections of Guntur Kaaram now stand to be Rs 93.95 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
HanuMan opened in theatres at Rs 8.05 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It did a good business on Saturday and Sunday. HanuMan collected Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 16 crore on Sunday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Monday it made a business of Rs 15.2 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On day 5, that is Tuesday, the Hanuman movie collected Rs 13.11 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is slightly better than Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total domestic collection of Teja Sajja movie is still less. It has minted Rs 68.96 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and other Top 10 Indian Web Series that explore the reality of student life
Find Out More