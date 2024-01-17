Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja outdoes Mahesh Babu

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Guntur Kaaram is Mahesh Babu starrer family drama by Trivikram Srinivas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On day 1, Guntur Kaaram collected Rs 41.3 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The collections on Saturday and Sunday dipped considerably. It minted Rs 13.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.05 crore on Sunday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It had a stronghold on Monday, Guntur Kaaram earned Rs 14.1 crore on its first Monday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On Tuesday, the Mahesh Babu movie collected Rs 10.95 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The total collections of Guntur Kaaram now stand to be Rs 93.95 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HanuMan opened in theatres at Rs 8.05 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It did a good business on Saturday and Sunday. HanuMan collected Rs 12.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 16 crore on Sunday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On Monday it made a business of Rs 15.2 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

 On day 5, that is Tuesday, the Hanuman movie collected Rs 13.11 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is slightly better than Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The total domestic collection of Teja Sajja movie is still less. It has minted Rs 68.96 crore. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12th Fail and other Top 10 Indian Web Series that explore the reality of student life

 

 Find Out More