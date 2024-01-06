Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Bridgerton and more steamiest shows on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 has released on Netflix and it is HAWT. Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon's chemistry has got many talking.
Bridgerton on Netflix is also among the steamiest web series. In the first season, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley had some bold scenes that set the screens on fire.
Dark Desire is on Netflix and the title says it all. It is a thriller that will keep you at the edge-of-your seat for reasons more than one.
Obsession on Netflix is among the boldest and steamiest web series on OTT. The story revolves around a surgeon who has an affair with his son's fiancée.
Valeria is about a writer going through marital crisis. It is a romantic comedy but with many bold scenes. It is on Netflix.
Sex/Life is on Netflix. It is about a woman who goes into nostalgia remembering her wild past.
Fleabag is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a dry-witted woman who sails through life addressing sexual desires, grief, anger and more.
The Sex Lives of College Girls on JioCinema is HAWT and Steamy. It is about four 18-year-old roommates exploring their desires.
Mrs. Fletcher on Amazon Prime Video is about a single mother going through midlife crisis.
Nevertheless is a romantic Korean drama on Netflix. The story revolves around a man who loves to flirt and a woman who does not believe in love.
