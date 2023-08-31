Haddi, Scam 2003 and more new OTT releases in September 2023

Here are upcoming new movies and web series to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Scam 2003

Scam 2003 based on Telgi story will release on Sony Liv on 1st September 2003.

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma’s Jaane Jaan will stream on Netflix from 21st September 2023.

Haddi

In Haddi releasing on 7th September on Zee 5, Nawazudding Siddiqui plays the role of a transgender.

The Wheel of Time season 2

The Wheel of Time season 2 will be out on 1st September on Amazon Prime Video.

Friday Night Plan

Friday Night Plan Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla’s new web series will release on Netflix on 1st Septmber 2023.

A Day and A Half

A Day and A Half will release on 1st September 2023.

The Freelancer

Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher starrer Freelancer will be out on 1st September on Disney+ Hotstar.

DD Returns

DD Returns is a Tamil horror comedy releasing on 1st September on Zee 5.

Is She The Wolf?

This is a Japanese drama releasing on Netflix on 3rd September 2023.

Happy Ending

Happy Ending will stream on Netflix from 1st September 2023.

