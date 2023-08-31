Haddi, Scam 2003 and more new OTT releases in September 2023

Here are upcoming new movies and web series to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Scam 2003 based on Telgi story will release on Sony Liv on 1st September 2003.
Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's Jaane Jaan will stream on Netflix from 21st September 2023.
In Haddi releasing on 7th September on Zee 5, Nawazudding Siddiqui plays the role of a transgender.
The Wheel of Time season 2 will be out on 1st September on Amazon Prime Video.
Friday Night Plan Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla's new web series will release on Netflix on 1st Septmber 2023.
A Day and A Half will release on 1st September 2023.
Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher starrer Freelancer will be out on 1st September on Disney+ Hotstar.
DD Returns is a Tamil horror comedy releasing on 1st September on Zee 5.
This is a Japanese drama releasing on Netflix on 3rd September 2023.
Happy Ending will stream on Netflix from 1st September 2023.
