Halloween 2023: Excited about Herd? Here are Top 10 zombie films to watch on OTT

Halloween 2023: Everyone is talking about the Halloween release, Herd, a lesbian zombie survival drama. Here is a look at top 10 movies you can enjoy on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Zombieland

Zombieland One of the best zombie films, it is there on Sony LIV

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daylight's End

Hailed as one of the best action films with zombie angle, it is on select platforms

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Savageland

This is one of the most unique terrifying zombie movies on global Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cooties

The kids' zombie film is there on international Prime Video and Hulu

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Army Of The Dead

Army Of The Dead on Netflix is a zombie cum heist film made by Zack Synder

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train To Busan

You can watch this classic zombie survival drama on Disney and MX Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alive

This movie is there in Hindi on Dailymotion and YouTube

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravenous

This Canadian zombie film is there on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Day Of The Dead: Bloodline

This film is a zombie survival drama on Netflix with terrifying visuals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cargo

This is a zombie survival drama available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Herd

This is a lesbian zombie survival drama made by Steven Pierce with fab performances

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Leo Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay fans declare it 'industry-hit'; others call it weakest Lokesh Kanagaraj film

 

 Find Out More