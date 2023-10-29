Halloween 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celebs approved looks

Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more celebs approved looks that you can get inspired from on this Halloween.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Celebrity-approved inspiration for Halloween 2023

Halloween season is here and you can transform into your favorite supernatural being or any iconic character. Take cues from these celebs.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress channeled Morticia Addams's look and wore a sleek black gown and long straight hair.

Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif unleashed Harley Quinn and brought the iconic character to life.

Mandana Karimi

The actress was seen inspired by Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.

Shanaya Kapoor

The Bedhadak actress Shanaya Kapoor transformed into a charming Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries.

Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. You can try this look for Halloween.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dressed up as Agent M and Agent J from Men in Black.

Sunny Leone

The actress celebrated Halloween with her husband, Daniel Weber and channeled Kahlo.

Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan dressed as the Queen of Darkness and ruled the night with her charming personality.

Swara Bhaskar

Actress Swara Bhasker dressed up as Frida Kahlo and wore a striped multicolored off-shoulder top paired with a red long skirt and turquoise blue kimono.

