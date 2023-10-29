Halloween 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celebs approved looks

Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more celebs approved looks that you can get inspired from on this Halloween.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Halloween season is here and you can transform into your favorite supernatural being or any iconic character. Take cues from these celebs.
The actress channeled Morticia Addams's look and wore a sleek black gown and long straight hair.
Actress Katrina Kaif unleashed Harley Quinn and brought the iconic character to life.
The actress was seen inspired by Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
The Bedhadak actress Shanaya Kapoor transformed into a charming Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries.
Actress Ananya Panday as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. You can try this look for Halloween.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover dressed up as Agent M and Agent J from Men in Black.
The actress celebrated Halloween with her husband, Daniel Weber and channeled Kahlo.
Actress Shruti Haasan dressed as the Queen of Darkness and ruled the night with her charming personality.
Actress Swara Bhasker dressed up as Frida Kahlo and wore a striped multicolored off-shoulder top paired with a red long skirt and turquoise blue kimono.
