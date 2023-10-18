Halloween 2023: Top 10 disturbing horror, slasher, urban legend Japanese movies on OTT platforms

Halloween 2023: Want to enjoy a scary movie marathon with fellow horror film buffs? Here is our picks of the best Japanese horror flicks that will disturb you for days on end

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Pulse

This disturbing Japanese horror film is there on Apple TV

Versus

This movie is there on Dailymotion and Moviefone. It is a zombie gangster flick

Confessions

You can watch this film for free on Dramacool

Marebito

You can buy this film on Amazon. It is about an urban legend of blood-drinking woman

Carved: The Slit Mouthed Woman

This film about a spirit of a grotesque woman is there on global Prime Video

Noroi: The Curse

This movie is there on international Prime Video

Audition

This film about a widower and young woman is on Tubi

Tag

This film is available in some countries on Prime Video

Suicide Club

This film is there on some select sites like BiliBili

Cold Fish

Cold Fish is a Japanese thriller available on some Asian sites

