Halloween 2023: Top 10 exorcism horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These horror films will leave you scared for days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
As Halloween is around the corner, here's a list of horror movies about exorcism to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The supernatural horror film stars Russel Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth. He is Vatican's leading exorcist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is about a disillusioned evangelical minister whose faith gets restored in evil as The Last Exorcism is shot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is a of girl who is possessed by a spirit after playing Ouija.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The exorcism scene in The Conjuring 2 will send chills down your spine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Devil Inside is among the scariest movies to watch. It is about a woman who gets involved in unauthorized exorcisms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is of an American priest who gets possessed by a demon while performing exorcism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Adah Sharma and Rajneesh Duggal, 1920 is the best Hindi horror film around exorcism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about Sestra Ann, a nun, who gets trained to perform exorcism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is of a police officer who joins forces with a cleric to fight the evil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a journalist who investigates a case of a nun dying due to exorcism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Constantine played by Keanu Reeves is a detective in charge of exorcism in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
