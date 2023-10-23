Halloween 2023: Top 10 exorcism horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These horror films will leave you scared for days.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Halloween is here!

As Halloween is around the corner, here's a list of horror movies about exorcism to watch.

The Pope's Exorcist on Netflix

The supernatural horror film stars Russel Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth. He is Vatican's leading exorcist.

The Last Exorcism on Amazon Prime Video

It is about a disillusioned evangelical minister whose faith gets restored in evil as The Last Exorcism is shot.

Veronica on Netflix

The story is a of girl who is possessed by a spirit after playing Ouija.

The Conjuring 2 on Amazon Prime Video

The exorcism scene in The Conjuring 2 will send chills down your spine.

The Devil Inside on Amazon Prime Video

The Devil Inside is among the scariest movies to watch. It is about a woman who gets involved in unauthorized exorcisms.

The Exorcism of God on Amzon Prime Video

The story is of an American priest who gets possessed by a demon while performing exorcism.

1920 on Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Adah Sharma and Rajneesh Duggal, 1920 is the best Hindi horror film around exorcism.

Prey for the Devil on Amazon Prime Video

The story is about Sestra Ann, a nun, who gets trained to perform exorcism.

Deliver Us from Evil on Netflix

The story is of a police officer who joins forces with a cleric to fight the evil.

The Crucifixion on Amazon Prime Video

The film is about a journalist who investigates a case of a nun dying due to exorcism.

Constantine on Amazon Prime Video

Constantine played by Keanu Reeves is a detective in charge of exorcism in the film.

