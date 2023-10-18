Halloween 2023: Top 10 Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Take a look at horror movies to add to your watchlist for Halloween day.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

The Conjuring

The most popular Hollywood horror film series is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ring

The scariest horror film series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annabelle

A doll horror will scare you out. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Insidious: The Red Door

The latest chapter in the Insidious horror film series is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Grudge

The Grudge is a perfect watch for Halloween day. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

IT

The clown horror film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Nun

The Nun is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's latest chapter recently released in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quiet Place

This sci-fic horror film is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Train To Busan

South Korean action horror film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead is a supernatural horror film streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahabharat: Draupadi and other Top 10 women who played a crucial role in the epic

 

 Find Out More