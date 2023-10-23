Halloween 2023: Top 10 kid-friendly horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of scary movies that kids will enjoy watching this Halloween.

Rupal Purohit

Kid friendly horror movies for Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, the challenge of finding suitable horror movies for kids becomes evident. Here's a list of spooky films that are perfect for children to enjoy.

Monster House - Netflix

Three kids uncover the secrets of their neighbor's seemingly haunted house, which turns out to be a real monster.

The Nightmare Before Christmas - Disney+ Hotstar

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, discovers Christmas and attempts to merge it with Halloween.

Frankenweenie - Amazon

A young boy named Victor conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved pet dog Sparky back to life, but it leads to unexpected and humorous consequences.

Hotel Transylvania - Amazon Prime Video

Dracula runs a hotel for monsters and faces a conundrum when a human stumbles upon the establishment.

Return to Oz - Disney+ Hotstar

In this dark and whimsical sequel to The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy returns to Oz and encounters new magical adventures.

Hocus Pocus 2 - Disney+ Hotstar

Three witches return to modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and chaos ensues.

Monsters, Inc. - Disney+ Hotstar

In the world of monsters, two friends, Sulley and Mike, accidentally let a human child into their world, leading to comical chaos.

The Haunted Mansion - Amazon Prime Video

A real estate agent and his family are trapped in a haunted mansion for a night.

Casper - JioCinema

A friendly ghost tries to befriend a human girl and her father.

Goosebumps - Amazon

Based on R.L. Stine's popular book series, this film follows a teenager and his friends as they deal with the author's fictional monsters coming to life in their town.

