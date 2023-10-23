Halloween 2023: Top 10 kid-friendly horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of scary movies that kids will enjoy watching this Halloween.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
With Halloween around the corner, the challenge of finding suitable horror movies for kids becomes evident. Here's a list of spooky films that are perfect for children to enjoy.
Three kids uncover the secrets of their neighbor's seemingly haunted house, which turns out to be a real monster.
Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, discovers Christmas and attempts to merge it with Halloween.
A young boy named Victor conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved pet dog Sparky back to life, but it leads to unexpected and humorous consequences.
Dracula runs a hotel for monsters and faces a conundrum when a human stumbles upon the establishment.
In this dark and whimsical sequel to The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy returns to Oz and encounters new magical adventures.
Three witches return to modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, and chaos ensues.
In the world of monsters, two friends, Sulley and Mike, accidentally let a human child into their world, leading to comical chaos.
A real estate agent and his family are trapped in a haunted mansion for a night.
A friendly ghost tries to befriend a human girl and her father.
Based on R.L. Stine's popular book series, this film follows a teenager and his friends as they deal with the author's fictional monsters coming to life in their town.
