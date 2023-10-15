Halloween 2023: Top 10 scariest horror web series to watch on Netflix

Watch these web series for a spooky Halloween 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher

The web series is about two siblings who own a pharmaceutical company. Story takes a surprising turn when heirs of Usher dynasty start dying. How, why, what - watch the series to know.

Hellbound

Creatures of unearthly world excite you? Hellbound has all of it.

Archives 81

It is a supernatural horror thriller about an archivist getting pulled into a dark world whilst restoring some videotapes.

The Order

Werewolves, dark magic, revenge and a lot more - The Order is one scary web series to watch.

28 Days Haunted

It is about people staying in the most haunted houses in the US. It is scary!

Glitch

It is a twisted tale of a police officer who is served with a mystery when seven people return from dead.

Dracula

It is a must watch series to get the into the Halloween vibe. It stars Claes Bang and more.

Midnight Mass

It is a supernatural horror movie about a priest who saves a dying town.

Sweet Home

It is an apocalyptic horror series. When human turn into monsters, someone has to rise to save humanity.

The haunting of hill House

The series revolves around Nell and family who are haunted by the memories of a ghost from the previous house.

Red Rose

The web series revolves around teenagers whose lives turn upside down when they download a dangerous app.

Stranger Things

A group of friends facing supernatural forces is among the best series ever made.

