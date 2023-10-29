Halloween 2023: Top 10 Spookiest Horror Anime on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Halloween is on the way. Here's a list of the best horror anime you can binge-watch...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai

This supernatural thriller series has episodes ranging about 5 minutes but is super creepy. Watch it on Crunchyroll. 

Death Note

Death Note on Netflix is about a high school student who discovers a book that can kill anyone.  

Tokyo Ghoul

This one is a futuristic horror, a Sci-fi which is dark, depressing and filled with violent action scenes. This is on Netflix too.  

Devilman Crybaby 

One of the best friends turns Devilman after two BFFs are thrust into the world of demons. It is gory. Watch it on Netflix.

Happy Sugar Life 

This one is filled with depressing themes and tragic and uncomfortable moments. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Horror Anime: Parasyte

This is one of the most addictive horror anime wherein a man has to share his body part with an alien after an invasion. It is on Netflix and Crunchyroll. 

Horror Anime: Hellsing 

This one is one of the best and most amazing Anime with a vampire theme. It will take you back to the 2000s spooky era. It is available on Crunchyroll. 

Ajin: Demi-Human 

A high-school student encounters a Jin who barters with him at a terrible price. Watch it on Netflix. 

Serial Experiments Lain 

A high-school student receives mail from her former classmate who died by suicide. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Paranoia Agent 

A boy bludgeons people with a golden baseball bat. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Horror Anime: Another 

Another follows the gruesome and mysterious deaths of students. Watch it on Crunchyroll. 

Thanks For Reading!

