Halloween 2023 watch party: Top 10 best Hindi horror films starring Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and more on OTT

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Ajay Devgn's Bhoot; a look at the best Hindi horror films that will leave you sweating hard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
This comedy-horror is about a mansion that is haunted by a spirit and Kartik Aaryan's character Rooh baba helps the family to get rid of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. A small town is haunted by a female spirit who preys on men.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma's film is about a man who rescues a woman from a cult, only to discover she is possessed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This supernatural thriller is about the paranormal entities of daayans and pishachas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a man who becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural thriller stars Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Gopal Varma's Raat is about a new house that is haunted by a woman who got murdered in a gruesome manner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu's film is about a married couple who decide to go on a trip to Ooty to save their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan's movie is about a person who moves to a new flat and inauspicious things start happening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This anthology horror drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan and others in main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
