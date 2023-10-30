Halloween 2023 watch party: Top 10 best Hindi horror films starring Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn and more on OTT

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Ajay Devgn's Bhoot; a look at the best Hindi horror films that will leave you sweating hard.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

This comedy-horror is about a mansion that is haunted by a spirit and Kartik Aaryan's character Rooh baba helps the family to get rid of it.

Stree (Netflix)

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. A small town is haunted by a female spirit who preys on men.

Pari (Netflix)

Anushka Sharma's film is about a man who rescues a woman from a cult, only to discover she is possessed.

Ek Thi Daayan (Hotstar)

This supernatural thriller is about the paranormal entities of daayans and pishachas.

Tumbbad (Amazon Prime Video)

The film is about a man who becomes obsessed with a cursed treasure hidden in his ancestral home.

Bhoot (Hotstar)

Ram Gopal Varma’s supernatural thriller stars Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in the main roles.

Raat (ZEE5)

Ram Gopal Varma's Raat is about a new house that is haunted by a woman who got murdered in a gruesome manner.

Raaz (Prime Video)

Bipasha Basu's film is about a married couple who decide to go on a trip to Ooty to save their marriage.

13B (Hotstar)

R Madhavan's movie is about a person who moves to a new flat and inauspicious things start happening.

Darna Mana Hai (Netflix)

This anthology horror drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar, Sohail Khan and others in main roles.

