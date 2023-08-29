Hamza Ali Abbasi and other top 10 Pakistani celebs who turned down Bollywood offers

Popular Pakistani stars who rejected to work in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Anil Kapoor had offered a film to Sheheryar but he rejected it because of his bold character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayeza Khan was offered an Imtiaz Ali movie but she rejected it because she wanted to work in Pakistani productionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hamza was offered a role in Akshay Kumar’s baby but he rejected because the film has anti-Pakistan content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faysal Quraishi received several Bollywood offers but he rejected all because he didn’t like scripts and didn’t want to disappoint his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mehwish was offered Huma Qureshi’s role in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai’s role in Fanney Khan but she rejected both.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fatima turned down Anees Bazmees's offer in a Bollywood movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaan was offered a role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini but he turned down the offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Mustafa received several Bollywood offers but he chose to work in his homeland.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam was offered a few Bollywood films but she rejected them without a second thought.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaz Sheikh refused to work in Raj Kapoor’s film Heena.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!