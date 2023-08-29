Hamza Ali Abbasi and other top 10 Pakistani celebs who turned down Bollywood offers

Popular Pakistani stars who rejected to work in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Sheheryar Munnawar

Anil Kapoor had offered a film to Sheheryar but he rejected it because of his bold character.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan was offered an Imtiaz Ali movie but she rejected it because she wanted to work in Pakistani production

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza was offered a role in Akshay Kumar’s baby but he rejected because the film has anti-Pakistan content.

Faysal Quraishi

Faysal Quraishi received several Bollywood offers but he rejected all because he didn’t like scripts and didn’t want to disappoint his fans.

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish was offered Huma Qureshi’s role in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai’s role in Fanney Khan but she rejected both.

Fatima Effendi

Fatima turned down Anees Bazmees's offer in a Bollywood movie.

Shaan Shahid

Shaan was offered a role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini but he turned down the offer.

Fawad Mustafa

Fawad Mustafa received several Bollywood offers but he chose to work in his homeland.

Sanam Jung

Sanam was offered a few Bollywood films but she rejected them without a second thought.

Shehnaz Sheikh

Shehnaz Sheikh refused to work in Raj Kapoor’s film Heena.

