Hania Aamir and other Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

Saba Qamar reportedly charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hania Aamir reportedly charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.

Mahira Khan reportedly charges around Rs. 3 to 5 lakh.

Iqra Aziz reportedly charges around Rs. 1.5 to 2 lakh.

Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Sajal Aly reportedly takes Rs 60,000.

Kubra Khan reportedly takes around Rs 35 lakh.

Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakh 45 thousand.

Sanam Baloch reportedly takes Rs. 2.7 lakh per episode.

Yumna Zaidi reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh.

