Hania Aamir and other Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Saba Qamar reportedly charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.
Hania Aamir reportedly charges around Rs 3 to 4 lakh.
Mahira Khan reportedly charges around Rs. 3 to 5 lakh.
Iqra Aziz reportedly charges around Rs. 1.5 to 2 lakh.
Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.
Sajal Aly reportedly takes Rs 60,000.
Kubra Khan reportedly takes around Rs 35 lakh.
Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakh 45 thousand.
Sanam Baloch reportedly takes Rs. 2.7 lakh per episode.
Yumna Zaidi reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh.
