Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more; Top 10 celebs and their connection to Pawan Putra

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. Ahead of the same here are top stars who have a connection with the lord. Check out the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2023

Dara Singh

The senior actor had played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Salman Khan

The actor essayed the role of a Hanuman devotee in his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Sonam Kapoor

She is a devotee of Hanuman and hence named her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Vindu Dara Singh

In Jai Veer Hanuman, the actor had essayed the role of Lord Hanuman.

Raj Premi

He played Hanuman in DD Metro's Jai Hanuman.

Danish Akhtar

The star played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram in 2015.

Bhanushali Ishant

He essayed Bal Hanuman in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Nirbhay Wadhwa

He played young Hanuman in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman.

Ekagra Divedi

In Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, the star played the role of Hanuman.

Devdatta Gajanan Nage

The actor will play Hanuman in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush.

