HanuMan: Who is Teja Sajja, taking box office by storm with Ramayan inspired film?
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
Here's all you need to know about HanuMan actor Teja Sajja.
Teja Sajja is winning hearts with his newly released movie HanuMan.
The movie was released on 12th January on the occasion of Pongal, Sankranti.
Teja Sajja's HanuMan has minted Rs 11.91 crore on its release day. The movie is laced with mythological elements and bits.
Let's check out some lesser known facts about Hanu Man actor Teja Sajja.
Teja Sajja was born on 23rd August 1994. The Hanuman actor's birthplace is Telangana/ Andhra Pradesh, India.
Teja Sajja's nickname as per online information is Master Teja.
Teja Sajja began his career as a child actor in 1998 with a movie called Choodalani Vundi. He went on to work with biggies such as Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Prabhas, and Mahesh Babu to name a few.
His first adult role was on Oh Baby where he was a part of the supporting cast.
His leading debut was in 2021 with Zombie Reddy.
Teja Sajja did his schooling at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. He then enrolled at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.
Teja Sajja is a very private person and refrains from sharing personal life in the public eye.
Teja Sajja has severely damaged his corneas during the filming due to heavy usage of glycerine. One of his eyes is damaged to 70 percent. Teja Sajja needs to undergo surgery for the same.
As per reports, his net worth is about Rs 8 to 10 crore.
Teja Sajja is fond of music and in his free time, he loves to play guitar.
