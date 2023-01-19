Happy birthday Ajit Doval: Top 10 rare facts about the 'James Bond Of India'

Ajit Doval turns 77. Here are a few unknown facts about India's 'James Bond' which you should know. Read about the retired Indian Police Service officer right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 19, 2023

All about Ajit Doval

He has been the man behind India's 'offensive defence' in reply to Pakistan's terrorism strike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kerala cadre IPS officer

Ajit Kumar Doval is the latest and fifth National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Known as the James Bond of India

Ajit has retired from Indian Police Services and has been an ex law officer and an Indian intelligence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Active role in reducing terrorism

He has taken part in negotiations of over 15 hijackings of Indian aircrafts over 28 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthplace, Pauri Garhwal

The 77-year-old IPS officer was born back in 1945 in Ghiri Banelsyun village, Pauri Garhwal. He comes from a Garhwali background.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajit Kumar Doval's family

His father was an officer in the Indian Army named Major Gunananda Doval.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

'Indian James Bond'

He joined IPS in 168, did many anti-insurgency operations. He worked in Thalassery, Kottayam and then joined central service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Important role in Kandahar hijack

He played an important role as a negotiator in the release of passengers from Indian plane IC-814 which was hijacked in Kandhar, 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undercover agent in Pakistan

The Director Intelligence Bureau stayed in Pakistan for seven years reportedly as a Muslim. He also spied on Pakistan's intelligence, ISI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Youngest officer

He got a police medal for his service in the police force post six years of completing his service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

