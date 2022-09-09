Have a look at Birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing filmsSource: Bollywood
Released in 2021, Sooryavanshi has done a business of over 196 crore rupeesSource: Bollywood
Good Newwz did a business of over 205 crore rupees. It is a multi starrer film and was heavily loved by the audienceSource: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer collected Rs 189 croresSource: Bollywood
One of the bravest battles fought in India, Kesari was a biopic played by in which Ishar Singh’s character was played by Akshay Kumar. The film collected Rs 154 croresSource: Bollywood
The 2019 film’s all time collection was Rs 194 croresSource: Bollywood
Based on real life incidents, Mission Mangal collected 202 crore rupees as it’s all time businessSource: Bollywood
Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar’s movie was declared a hit at the box office as the movie collected Rs 154 croresSource: Bollywood
Life time collection of Rowdy Rathore was Rs 113 croreSource: Bollywood
The classic movie was released in 2006 and it collected around Rs 60 crores that timeSource: Bollywood
Loved by audience and millennials, Hera Pheri was one of the best performances of Akshay Kumar. The movie collected around Rs 12 croresSource: Bollywood
