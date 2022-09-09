Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films till 2022

Have a look at Birthday boy Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films

Sooryavanshi

Released in 2021, Sooryavanshi has done a business of over 196 crore rupees

Good Newwz

Good Newwz did a business of over 205 crore rupees. It is a multi starrer film and was heavily loved by the audience

2.0

Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth starrer collected Rs 189 crores

Kesari

One of the bravest battles fought in India, Kesari was a biopic played by in which Ishar Singh’s character was played by Akshay Kumar. The film collected Rs 154 crores

Housefull 4

The 2019 film’s all time collection was Rs 194 crores

Mission Mangal

Based on real life incidents, Mission Mangal collected 202 crore rupees as it’s all time business

Toilet: Ek Prem katha

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar’s movie was declared a hit at the box office as the movie collected Rs 154 crores

Rowdy Rathore

Life time collection of Rowdy Rathore was Rs 113 crore

Phir Hera Pheri

The classic movie was released in 2006 and it collected around Rs 60 crores that time

Hera Pheri

Loved by audience and millennials, Hera Pheri was one of the best performances of Akshay Kumar. The movie collected around Rs 12 crores

