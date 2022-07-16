Katrina Kaif bikini pics

On Katrina Kaif’s 39th birthday, let us take you on the hottest throwback trip ever with the Tiger 3 actress’ sultriest bikini pics…

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif hot multicoloured bikini pic

First up, we have this hot multicoloured bikini pic of Katrina Kaif, with a see-through shrug.

Katrina Kaif hot derrière in bikini

Next, we have Katrina Kaif flaunting her toned, curvaceous derrière in a bikini.

Katrina Kaif hot young bikini pic

For the third one, it’s an early bikini pic of a very young Katrina Kaif from her modelling days.

Katrina Kaif hot multicoloured monokini pic

Then comes Katrina Kaif emerging from the water like a mermaid in a multicoloured monokini.

Katrina Kaif hot chequered monokini pic

Second to last is another monokini pic of Katrina Kaif, with the belt really accentuating the look.

Katrina Kaif hottest bikini pic ever

We saved the best for last, with hands down Katrina Kaif’s hottest bikini pic of all time.

