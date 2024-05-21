Happy birthday Mohanlal: Check net worth, priced possessions and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 21, 2024
In honor of Mohanlal's birthday, let's analyze his earnings, automobile collection, net worth, and other details.
For his contributions to the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal Viswanathan is widely recognized.
Being an actor, producer, playback singer, director, and all-around entertainer, Mohanlal is a versatile talent.
For those who are unaware, Mohanlal was also awarded a Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2001. 2019 saw him get a Padma Bhushan.
It is said that Mohanlal has a net worth of Rs 376 crore. That's a very amazing number.
Reports state that Mohanlal charges between Rs 8 and Rs 17 crore for a film.
Apart from his exorbitant fees, Mohanlal is renowned for possessing a luxurious automobile and pricey watch, as well as a residence in the Burj Khalifa, the world's highest skyscraper.
Mohanlal spent Rs. 5 crore on a Range Rover Autobiography car last year.
