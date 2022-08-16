Saif Ali Khan being the absolute swagger with his style statement

Have a look at birthday boy's some of the brilliant looks that makes him a Nawab in true sense

Sleek and stylish

Saif Ali Khan’s leather jacket look is brilliantly styled with browns and denims

Nawab vibes

Saif Ali Khan is a Nawab in true sense and we can say that by his style statement

Red Velvet

Saif Ali Khan looks dope in the red velvet kurta

Killing it in white

Saif Ali Khan rock it at the red carpet in all whites

Classy

Saif Ali Khan dons a three piece kurta set in the most stylish way possible

Handsome as always

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in the black skin fit kurta

Denims never looked so good

Saif Ali Khan and denims are a combination we love

