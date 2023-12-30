Happy Birthday V: Top 10 facts you should know about BTS member
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
BTS member Kim Tae-hyung aka V celebrates his birthday on December 30.
The BTS ARMY is going all out to celebrate this special day even though V is serving his mandatory military service.
Did you know by Kim Tae-hyung chose V as his stage name? The star performer once revealed that V symbolises Victory and hence he opted for it.
Kim Tae-hyung was born in Seo District, Daegu and hence he is fondly called as Daegu Prince.
Before joining the band, BTS' V reportedly wanted to become a professional saxophonist. He took three years of training to play the instrument.
BTS' V made a record when he joined Instagram. Within 43 minutes, he got one million followers.
As per reports, BTS' V was not supposed to audition for BigHit Entertainment. He had merely accompanied his friend but the company noticed him.
You Quiz On The Block revealed that his trainee time was difficult and he wanted to quit.
Reportedly, BTS' V is a video game lover.
BTS' V is an actor as well. He played a pivotal role in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.
BTS' V was linked to Blackpink's Jennie. After their pictures went viral, rumours had it that they are a couple.
Reportedly, it was V who introduced the phrase 'I Purple You'. Now, BTS ARMY uses it to show their admiration.
