Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Bollywood celebs who are choco crazy

From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh; here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are in love with chocolates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite dish includes chocolate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh flaunts his love for chocolate-laden hazelnut creamy jar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone loves eating chocolate lava cake, brownies and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves chocolate brownies and cakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan loves dark chocolate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor loves to eat an entire bar of chocolate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty loves treating herself to chocolate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
