Happy Hug Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that are guaranteed to melt your partner's heart 

Valentine's Week 2023 Special: Need a song to woo your beloved? Here are the 10 most romantic songs on Hug Day.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Bahon Me Chale Aao 

Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar's adorable chemistry in this Anamika number is still a hit. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahon Ke Darmiyaan

Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala will give you butterflies with this song from Khamoshi The Musical. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain

Shah Rukh Khan will tug at your heartstrings when he sings this one in Mahima Choudhary starrer Pardes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane do na... Paas aao na..

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in this number from Saagar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aake Teri Baahon Mein

Siddharth Ray and Ekta Sohini impressed everyone with their chemistry in Vansh. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lag Ja Gale...

This song by Lata Mangeshkar is evergreen. Sadhana and Manoj Kumar were just amazing in this romantic number.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tum Mile Dil Khile 

Tu Mile Dil Khile is a romantic song from Criminal. The song is featured on Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho 

Kajol and Aamir Khan set the bar high with their performance in Fanaa. It is one of the most romantic songs of all time.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aapke Pyaar Mein Hum Savarne Lage

Bipasha Basu and Dino Moreo in Raaz were romantic couple goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhko Apne Gale Laga Lo 

Hamrahi was a romance drama movie starring Rajendra Kumar and Jamuna. The song will make you fall in love. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 times Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars were trolled

 

 Find Out More