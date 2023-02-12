Happy Hug Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that are guaranteed to melt your partner's heart 

Valentine's Week 2023 Special: Need a song to woo your beloved? Here are the 10 most romantic songs on Hug Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023
Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar's adorable chemistry in this Anamika number is still a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala will give you butterflies with this song from Khamoshi The Musical.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan will tug at your heartstrings when he sings this one in Mahima Choudhary starrer Pardes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in this number from Saagar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Ray and Ekta Sohini impressed everyone with their chemistry in Vansh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song by Lata Mangeshkar is evergreen. Sadhana and Manoj Kumar were just amazing in this romantic number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Mile Dil Khile is a romantic song from Criminal. The song is featured on Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol and Aamir Khan set the bar high with their performance in Fanaa. It is one of the most romantic songs of all time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu and Dino Moreo in Raaz were romantic couple goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hamrahi was a romance drama movie starring Rajendra Kumar and Jamuna. The song will make you fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!